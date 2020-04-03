Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.08.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

