Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Kin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit and COSS. Kin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $48,414.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, OTCBTC, Stellarport, COSS, CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Fatbtc, Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.