KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.46. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

