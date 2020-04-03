Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to announce $653.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.84 million to $663.10 million. Kirby posted sales of $744.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $46,106,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 4,721.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 60,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 173,285 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $11,788,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $8,601,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. Kirby has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.