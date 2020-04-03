Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.40). Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 206.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

