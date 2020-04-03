Komodo (KMD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.57 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Crex24. Komodo has a market cap of $57.85 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00487461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00109955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00088077 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002628 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,085,371 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, CoinExchange, BarterDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.