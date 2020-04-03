Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to post sales of $568.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.60 million and the highest is $573.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $648.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after buying an additional 6,869,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,493,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

