Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.12%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.75%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xperi pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Xperi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 3.34% 3.65% 2.62% Xperi -22.33% 22.59% 11.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Xperi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 2.40 $11.65 million $0.46 44.22 Xperi $280.07 million 2.30 -$62.53 million $2.56 5.05

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xperi beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

