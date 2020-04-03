KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $5.26 on Friday. KUMBA IRON OR/S has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

About KUMBA IRON OR/S

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

