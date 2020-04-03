Kusama Trading 40.5% Higher This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00040614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02628378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama’s total supply is 8,681,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,379,146 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

