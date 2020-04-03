L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises 3.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,152 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.04. 25,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.91. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

