Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 118.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

