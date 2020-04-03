Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LADR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 8,471,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,143. The stock has a market cap of $552.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $22,971,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

