LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

In related news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $133,030.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.