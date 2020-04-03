Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 10,278 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

