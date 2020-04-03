Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 11,804 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of MGE Energy worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 372.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

