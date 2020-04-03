Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 18,948 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

NYSE FNF opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

