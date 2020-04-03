Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,900 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.