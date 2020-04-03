Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $45.38 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

