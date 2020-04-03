Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 440.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,001 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 5.35% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

