Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.