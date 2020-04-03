Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 21,887 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 1,117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 349,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000.

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $32.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

