Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 25,100 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73.

