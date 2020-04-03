Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,375 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 1.22% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AADR stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

