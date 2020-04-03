Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,881 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 291.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $435.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $343.15 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.09.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

