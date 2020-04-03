Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,758 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

