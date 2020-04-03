Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after buying an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after buying an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,273,000 after buying an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $111.96 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.