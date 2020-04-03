Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.