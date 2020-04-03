Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

