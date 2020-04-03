Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.23. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

