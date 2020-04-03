Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.