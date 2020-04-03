Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 353,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 294,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

