Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

Get Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd alerts:

NYSE:MMD opened at $19.10 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.