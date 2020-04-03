Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 10,110 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,079,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 1,178,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

