Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 15,444 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLB. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 700,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 623,755 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,937,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,692.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 280,264 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 136,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

