Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,151 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in State Street by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,589,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,736,000 after buying an additional 94,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

