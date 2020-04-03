Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 46,460 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,460 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 227,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 195,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

