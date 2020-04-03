Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,122 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 3,036.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 869,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 841,900 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.92.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.