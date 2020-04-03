Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529,690 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.33% of Lamb Weston worth $166,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.92. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

