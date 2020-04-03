Lamden Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,832.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $11,832.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

