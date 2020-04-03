Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

