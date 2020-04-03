Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS LSGOF remained flat at $$6.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

