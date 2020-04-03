Lanxess (LNXSF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lanxess (OTCMKTS: LNXSF):

3/30/2020 – Lanxess had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2020 – Lanxess had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2020 – Lanxess had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/19/2020 – Lanxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/12/2020 – Lanxess had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/27/2020 – Lanxess had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

LNXSF stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Lanxess AG has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

