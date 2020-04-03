Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s previous close.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

LSCC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

