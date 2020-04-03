LBRY Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $528,178.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $528,178.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 661,985,064 coins and its circulating supply is 346,441,739 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

