Leigh Mackender Buys 27,450 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) insider Leigh Mackender bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of A$49,766.85 ($35,295.64).

Leigh Mackender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Leigh Mackender bought 23,250 shares of Service Stream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$49,987.50 ($35,452.13).

Shares of ASX:SSM remained flat at $A$1.85 ($1.31) on Friday. 2,594,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.01 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.45. Service Stream Limited has a 12-month low of A$1.54 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market cap of $753.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

