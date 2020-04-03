Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.58.

Shares of LII traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.39. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

