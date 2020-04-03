Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 162,336 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 12.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 211.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.18. 3,524,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.