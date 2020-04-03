Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 407,364 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 407,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. 781,364 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

