Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,207,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The stock has a market cap of $1,170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

